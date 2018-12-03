League reports
MONDAY ELKS -- Team: McVay Custom Cycles 3,170-Other Place 1,110. Men: Larry Sears 795-290, 258, Nathan Wright 724, Phillip Powell 718-257, Brian Cox 693-279, Jacob Boleyn 693, Josh Kullen 690, Bob McCalley 259. Women: Libby Uthoff 662-234, 226, Nicole Kullen 210.
GOODTIMES -- Team: Matt's Mom's Team 2,924-Un Grumpy Cats 1,016. Men: Rick Miller 737-257, Scott Thorne 717-264, Josh Peverill 699-255, Jake Weber 698. Women: Katlyn Bracken 634-233, Tami Craig 596-216, Amber Simpson 220.
SENIOR FOREST -- Team: Maple 2,663-Hackberrys 918. Men: Joe Blagg 595-222, Les Aldrich 569-226, Darrell Groth 530, Larry Baker 204. Women: Nancy Tibbetts 479-192, Kendra Paige 440-164, Lana Schmitz 426-182.
SENIOR SAC'S RED -- Team: Terra Balls 2,720-952. Men: Ron Dennler 612-256, Gil Gubbels 593, Charlie Spicher 591-215, Rich Dean 233. Women: Darlene Spears 502-194, Marge Kolthoff 487, Ruth Heber 486-187, Connie Graham 202.
SENIOR SAC'S BLUE -- Team: Trouble Makers 2,707-957. Women: Jo Engel 536-192, Alice Thompson 528-189, Marlene Johnson 485, Dianne Pearson 174. Men: Craig Barber 598-211, Paul Weber 550-220, Dennis Kruger 546-199.
VIKING -- Team: Maple Lanes 3,717-Fusion Realtors 1,299. Men: Brandon Steen 741-258, Denny Beenken 719, Ryan Wilson 707, Ed Feese 706-257, Adam Akin 700-259, Dennis Marquart 698, Gery Brinker 694-265, Kevin Walker 694-258, Josh Gates 689, Tim Lake 688-256, Dave Gerst 685-256, Emmett Tragord 679-258, Joe Engelkes 674, Dan Brown 674, Randy Dodge 668, Toby Smedley 665-265.
STRIKETTE -- Team: PDCM 2,627-Messy Strikey 942. Women: Sarah McChane 621-224, Amy Greve 610-253, Jennifer Wittenburg 595-225, Mindy Wilson 236.
CADILLAC SUNDOWNERS -- Team: 10th Inning 1,917-639. Women: Nicole Delagardelle 590-203, Theresa Hill 541-199, Diane Bohneman 536-192.
