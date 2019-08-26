League reports
STRIKETTE -- Team: Preserves@Crossroads 2,554-Flowers and Friends 894. Women: Sarah McChane 660-235, 223, Abbey Akin 623-213, 209, Jennifer Wittenburg 556-207.
CADILLAC SUNDOWNERS -- Team: Hickory House, Willard Girls, 1752-Where To Put It Storage 519. Women: Sue Neebel 519-190, Theresa Hill 511-191, Diane Bohneman 454-181.
MONDAY ELKS -- Team: Split Happens 3,475-McVay Custom Cycles 3,064. Men: James Picken 717-259, 257, Tony Henkle 679-254, Dan Hofer 678-268.
SENIOR FOREST -- Team: Hackberrys 2,084-708. Men: Joe Squiers 555-212, Dan Hyde 505-207, Darrell Groth 500-212. Women: Lana Schmitz 392-146, Nancy Tibbetts 390-147, Florence Ramsell 311.
SENIOR SAC'S RED -- Team: Strikers 2,570-893. Men: Dan McGowan 587-232, 211, Dennis Graham 573-203, Rick Gorman 506, Gil Gubbels 196. Women: Louise Bright 463-209, Connie Graham 443-157, Ruth Heber 404, Kathy Anders 146.
SENIOR SAC'S BLUE -- Team: Damn 10 Pins 2,783-982. Women: Jo Engel 544-194, 191, Janet Hansen 520, Sharon Kendall 505, Alice Thompson 202, Pam St. John 191. Men: Mark King 649-244, 216, Dennis Kruger 573-221, 214, Roger Heiser 534.
