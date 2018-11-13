League reports
VALLEY PARK -- Men: Art Jacobs 771-279, Mac DeBower 682-277, Mark King 675-247, Jacob Boleyn 672-240. Women: Emily McCauley 547-200, Rachel Smith 526-187, Lauren Cochayne 473-162.
SENIOR CLASSIC I -- Team: Werkmeister-Van Quathem-McDaniel 1,802-684. Men: Ed Feese 675-242, Dan McDaniel 641-235, Brian Werkmeister 601-243.
SENIOR SUNRISE -- Team: Morning Doves 2,058-704. Men: Jerry Hahn 501, Larry Shephard 495-192, Ron Nelson 494-178, Roger Heiser 181, Larry Baker 178. Women: Karla Harn 527-224, Sharon Heiser 414-165, Madonna Swehla 381-145.
CLASSIC -- Team: Hampton Inn 3,865-1,307. Men: Rich Eighme 752-300, Elliot Thompson 695, Damian Gilbert 688-275, Cory Clinton 680, Larry Corcoran 258.
LADIES CLASSIC -- Team: Flowers and Friends 2,050-704. Women: Pam St. John 591-223, Michelle Jerome 553-192, Denise Glenny 544-218.
