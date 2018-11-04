Try 1 month for 99¢
League reports

SUNDAY NIGHT 6 PACK -- Team: Happy Sacks BC 2,658-Omega + 1 961. Men: Collin Weber 705-243, Darald Holm 664-242, Mark Wyrick 240. Women: Robin Thomas 235, Ashley Zilmer 214.

BIRDS 'N BEES -- Team: Knight Hawks 2,135-777. Men: Ivan Brandt 683-254, Zach Thompson 579-226, Kyle Brandt 568-223. Women: Linda Wheelock 182.

MAPLE SUNSET MIXED -- Team: Sandbaggers 2,984-1,052. Men: Adam Jarchow 684-246, 242, Adam Torrey 620-242, Scott Holman 601.

Saturday

MAPLE LANES -- Team: Half Baked 1,560-Spare Parts 540. Men: Larry Edler 650-257, Mike Groenewald 627-244, Les Aldrich 622-233. Women: Madison Standing 180.

