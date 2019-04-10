Clip art bowling

League reports

SENIOR EAGER BEAVERS -- Team: Roadrunners 2,667-938. Men: Don Pearce 618-214, Clyde Luck 592-210, Noel LeClaire 586-251. Women: Myra Seichter 523-201, Nancy Tibbetts 420-159, Janet Hanson 400-155.

SENIOR STARS II -- Team: Venus 1,998-701. Women: Judy Toepfer 557-236, Cindy Bengston 547-203, Jo Engel 532-201. Men: Arvester Edwards 620-225, Howard Durnin 604, Cy Burlage 591-233, Darrell Groth 232.

AFTERNOON DELIGHTS -- Team: Lucky Strikers 1,918-Comeback Chicks 661. Women: Diane Bohneman 499-175, Suzy Brooks 484, Jacque Hauser 484-191, Linda Carney 472-189, Karen Hintz 188.

WATERFALLS -- Aspro Inc. 3,850-WTGP 1,378. Men: Ben Trueg 762-300, Stephen Schneiders 755-279, 259, Ward Lange 733-278, Tom Zilmer 726-277, 254, Ben Schmitz 712-267, Jon Blocker 708, Karl Bengston 702-278, Doug Zilmer 700-268, Kurt Krull 694, Dan Brown 680, Dan Schuler 665, Don Ovel 254. Women: Shelly Hamer 666.

WEDNESDAY NITE OUT -- Team: Valley Park 3,320-Bowl Movements 1,200. Men: Tim Bartie 681-249. Women: Roberta Sands 566-215.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments