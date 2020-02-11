Bowling: League reports

League reports
CLASSIC -- Team: All-State Rental 3,637-Cadillac XBC 1,287. Men: Rick Miller 734-268, Mick Hackbarth 717, Ward Lange 701, Bill Porter 682-252, Damian Gilbert 677, Bud Thurm 676, James Waller 267, Darrin Wellman 267. Women: Jen Thurm 589-235.
Jim Nelson
Sports Reporter
Sports reporter for The Courier
