League reports

VIKING -- Team: IFA 3,858-1,346. Men: Troy Fuller 731-258, Ryan Wilson 703, Joe Engelkes 701, Dennis Marquart 685, Scott Bush 674, Kevin Walker 671, Dave Gerst 656, Randy Dodge 656, Tim Lindgren 266. Women: Roxie Bush 721-279, Dana Homolar 654.

STRIKETTE -- Team: Akin Racing 2,667-Four Seasons 976. Women: Jennifer Wittenburg 627-223, Erin Frahm 555, Sarah McChane 554-203, Chris Coffman 212.

CADILLAC SUNDOWNERS -- Team: Willard Girls 1,859-653. Women: Nicole Delagardelle 504-193, Diane Bohneman 496, Cherie Derbyshire 481-178, Barb Schaffer 177.

GOODTIMES -- Team: Un-Grumpy Cats 2,912-Who Gives A Split 1,020. Men: Rick Miller 682-267 Josh Peverill 663, Fran Eighme 663, Gabe Bartlett 257, Walt Tournier 249. Women: Makenzie Ruddy 576-219, Kathy Eighme 567, Kris Ruddy 563-226, Katie Crouse 204.

MONDAY ELKS -- Team: McVay Custom Cycles 3,238-1,138. Men: James Picken 788-290, 259, Nathan Wright 763-278, Shane Sears 699-265, Adam Ramsey 692-259, 256, Mike Weber 683, Jon Blocker 679-266, Brian Cox 279, Josh Kullen 266, Travis Hoing 258. Women: Libby Uthoff 610-225.

SENIOR SUNRISE -- Team: Hackberrys 2,582-891. Men: Dan Hyde 492, Les Aldrich 492-182, Darrell Groth 482-168, Larry Baker 181. Women: Lana Schmitz 353-129, Erna Koupal 337-142, Florence Ramsell 336-122.

SENIOR SAC'S BLUE -- Team: Bowling Stones 2,738-Go Getters 952. Women: Alice Thompson 527, Jo Engel 512, Marlene Johnson 511-190, Dianne Pearson 193, Sharon Kendall 190. Men: Mark King 668-234, 222, Harry Brant 602, Joe Blagg 600-223, 217, Rex King 212.

SENIOR SAC'S RED -- Team: Steam Rollers 2,744-Terra Balls 948. Men: Rich Dean 627-227, Ted Eldridge 603-202, Ron Dennler 561, Dan McGowan 212. Women: Marge Kolthoff 531-199, Linda Bengston 455-171, Jan Weber 414, Darlene Spears 164.

