SENIOR FANTASTICS -- Team: 9 Pins 2,740-998. Women: Pam McManemy 456, Diane Smith 433-157, Kathy Anders 421-169, Janet Hansen 162. Men: Joe Blagg 622-211, Dennis Kruger 599-223, Ron Dennler 581-211.

