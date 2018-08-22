Subscribe for 33¢ / day
League report

SATELLITE -- Team: Sports Arena 2,425-885, Lindgren Glass 885. Women: Annette Nyland 491, Cathy Gabbard 479-184, Mary Ann Hesse 460, Shelly Steele 189, Julie Martin 181.

