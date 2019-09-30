Clip art bowling

League reports

Monday's results

VIKINGS -- Blackhawk Sprinklers 3,630-1,235. Kevin Walker 692-254. Joe Engelkes 691-264. Ryan Wilson 681-279. Adam Akin 680-279. Troy Fuller 679-262. Rick Miller 267.

CADILLAC SUNDOWNERS -- Automatic Amusements 1,827-643. Theresa Allen 535-213. Theresa Hill 494. Lisa Lamb 491. Nicole Delagardell 196. Sue Neebel 192. 

ELKS -- McVay Custom Motorcycles 3,344. IFA 1,190. Men: Toby Smedley 718-300. Collin Weber 716-259. Mike Weber 705. James Picken 279. Women: Dana Homolar 696-267. 

GOODTIMES -- Fran's Pro Shop 3,044. Racks N' Balls 1,055. Men: Justin Crouse 779-279. Rich Eighme 760-268. Josh Peverill 739-258. Gabe Bartlett 728. Craig Pals 706. Bob McCalley 702. Bill Stokes 677-266. Randy Hesiak 266. Women: Makenzie Ruddy 706-256. Mary Smedley 642-227. Lindsey Smedley 566-206. Amber Simpson 219. 

SENIOR SACS BLUE -- Holy Rollers 2,641-920. Women: Alice Thompson 614-212. Jo Engel 486. Karen Fischels 477. Sharon Kendall 199. Marlene Johnson 179. Men: Mark King 588-230. Dennis Kruger 582-212. Joe Blagg 514. Roger Koth 200. 

SENIOR SACS RED -- Sure Shots 2,502-917. Men: Dan McGowan 549-217. Warren Inman 494-176. Dennis Graham 481-178. Women: Louise Bright 501-225. Connie Graham 475-200. Marge Kolthoff 444-168. 

SENIOR FOREST -- Hackberry's 1,975. Maple 687. Men: Larry Baker 503-184. Joe Squiers 496-189. Dan Hyde 484-172. Women: Florence Hatzky 459-187. Nancy Tibbetts 440-159. Florence Ramsell 385-144. 

STRIKETTE -- PDCM 2,647-900. Mindy Wilson 591-232-202. Amy Greve 549-205. Jennifer Wittenburg 548. Sarah McChane 545-210. Abbey Athey 543-220. 

