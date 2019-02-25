Try 1 month for 99¢
Clip art bowling

League reports

MONDAY ELKS -- Team: The Other Place 3,557-1,221. Men: Scott Holman 787-269, 269, Nathan Wright 783-279, 259, Travis Hoing 763-279, 258, Mike Weber 760-279, 257, Brian Cox 725-269, Matt McConaughy 714-278, Ryan Swartz 700, Gene Noble 684-267, Al Kisling 261.

SENIOR SAC'S BLUE -- Team: Monday Blue 2,727-912. Women: Alice Thompson 576-213, 195, Sharon Kendall 548-208, Marlene Johnson 487-186. Men: Joe Blagg 691-244, 234, 213, Mark King 613-229, Paul Weber 609-204, Howard Coffin 204.

SENIOR SAC'S RED -- Team: Strikers 2,660-Steam Rollers 917. Men: Howard Durnin 610-226, Dan McGowan 558-223, Larry Brecunier 556-213. Women: Marge Kolthoff 470-197, Darlene Spears 460, Connie Graham 458-178, Ruth Heber 177.

GOODTIMES -- Team: Bowling Maniacs 2,944-Racks 'n Balls 1,052. Men: Gabe Bartlett 784-279, Rich Eighme 727, Craig Pals 711, Mike Goldsmith 683-265, Walt Tournier 680-258, Justin Crouse 278, Jim Stensland 257. Women: Katlyn Bracken 675-268, Pam St. John 620-236, Tami Craig 620-220, Mary Smedley 596-205.

VIKING -- Team: Fran's Pro Shop 3,515-Maple Lanes 1,231. Men: Art Winker 759-279, 255, Andy Buelow 727-278, Greg Engelkes 718-259, Troy Fuller 706-255, Josh Gates 702-289, Ryan Wilson 691-256, Tim Lake 688, Emmett Tragord 682, Bruce Skerik 677-252, Mike Gerst 661, Robert Mosley 658, Stan Halverson 651, Adam Akin 253.

STRIKETTE -- Team: Akin Racing 2,585-900. Women: Jennifer Wittenburg 593-203, Abbey Akin 567-202, Amy Greve 559-199.

SUNDOWNERS -- Team: Willard Girls 1,834-560. Women: Lisa Lamb 560-195, Sharon Cary 539, Diane Bohneman 518-194, Nicole Delagardelle 197.

Wednesday

WATERFALLS -- Team: Concept to Creation 3,644-1,287. Men: Stephen Schneiders 726-259, Ben Schmitz 724-255, Brandon Steen 707, Karl Bengston 707-267, Rich Gronoski 706-256, Kurt Krull 694, Brad Jipson 688-279, Craig Pals 681-279, Jon Blocker 672, Bruce Smith 667, Terry Slickers 657, Art Winker 656, Jordan Sheeley 656-258, Travis Boyle 654, Justin Weber 255. Women: Shelly Hamer 648.

SATELLITE -- Team: Sports Arena 2,635-961. Women: Terrie Taylor 576-256, Mandi Loudermilk 547-204, Julie Martin 518, Cathy Gabbard 192.

AMF -- Men: Toby Smedley 740-289, Justin Beenken 732-257, Brian Gerst 686-236. Women: Dana Homolar 663-237, Marisa Thurmond 553-210, Nicole Delagardelle 535-212.

WEDNESDAY NITE OUT -- Team: Charlies Pizza 3,458-1,227. Men: Tim Bartie 676-264, 237. Women: Emily Wolfe 223, Heather Barth 212.

SENIOR SUNRISE -- Team: Pacers 1,405-Blue Jays 484. Men: Larry Shepherd 567-199, Jerry Hahn 539-208, George Jensen 523-201. Women: Karla Harn 463-160, Nancy Grapp 394-178, Madonna Swehla 352-136.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments