League reports
UNIDENTIFIED -- Men: Dan Hyde 513-174, Larry Baker 458-203, Darrell Groth 450-154. Women: Karla Harn 515-194, Kendra Paige 414-157, Nancy Tibbetts 407, Lana Schmitz 151.
