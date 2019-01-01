Try 1 month for 99¢
League reports

UNIDENTIFIED -- Men: Dan Hyde 513-174, Larry Baker 458-203, Darrell Groth 450-154. Women: Karla Harn 515-194, Kendra Paige 414-157, Nancy Tibbetts 407, Lana Schmitz 151.

