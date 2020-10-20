Bowling: League reports

League reports
Tuesday’s results
CLASSIC – Mick Hackbarth 725-258. Damian Gilbert 711-266. Jason Olnes 710-300, Rick Miller 693. Eddie Robinson 664. Brian Cox 660. Brian Werkmeister 657-264. Andy Zikuda 269. Women: Jen Thurm 574. Emily Barth 219.
*This was Jason Olnes first 300 game.
CADILLAC SUNDOWNERS – Where to Put It 1,841-618. Chereie Derbyshire 501-179. Tasha Ennenga 479-213. Theresa Allen 462-179.
SENIOR CLASSIC – Groth –Casillas-Wright 1,855-713. Mike Fink 647-277. Darrell Groth 634-237. Leo Beschorner 615-237. Keith Wright 630-224.
SENIOR SUNRISE – Blue Jays 1,423-492. Ron Nelson 532-194. Roger Heiser 485-172. George Jenson 475. Larry Baker 190. Women: Karla Harn 557-210. Laura Fry 387-142. Linda Schrader 368-161.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!