Bowling: League reports
Tuesday’s results

CLASSIC – Mick Hackbarth 725-258.  Damian Gilbert 711-266. Jason Olnes 710-300, Rick Miller 693. Eddie Robinson 664. Brian Cox 660. Brian Werkmeister 657-264. Andy Zikuda 269. Women: Jen Thurm 574. Emily Barth 219.

*This was Jason Olnes first 300 game.

CADILLAC SUNDOWNERS – Where to Put It 1,841-618. Chereie Derbyshire 501-179. Tasha Ennenga 479-213.  Theresa Allen 462-179.

SENIOR CLASSIC – Groth –Casillas-Wright 1,855-713. Mike Fink 647-277. Darrell Groth 634-237. Leo Beschorner 615-237. Keith Wright 630-224.

SENIOR SUNRISE – Blue Jays 1,423-492. Ron Nelson 532-194. Roger Heiser 485-172. George Jenson 475. Larry Baker 190. Women: Karla Harn 557-210. Laura Fry 387-142. Linda Schrader 368-161.

