Clip art bowling

League reports

MEN'S CLASSIC -- Team: All State 3,825-Hawkeye 1,383. Men: Brian Cox 788-279, Damian Gilbert 724, Darrin Wellman 721.

SENIOR CLASSIC -- Team: Casillas-Werkmeister-Spears 1,922-Fink-Groth-Wilson 671. Men: Jerry Casillas 727-264, Greg Wilson 717-268, Brian Werkmeister 608-224, Darrell Groth 596-226.

SENIOR SUNRISE -- Team: Quails 1,348. Men: Larry Shephard 529, Ron Nelson 518-204, John Younce 512, Darrell Taylor 215, Roger Heiser 202. Women: Suzy Brooks 379-139, Madonna Swehla 361-153, Laura Fry 351-133.

Tags

