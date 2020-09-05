Bowling: League reports

Return to homepage ×
League reports
SR. HAPPY FLOWERS -- Daisies 2,781, Tiger Lillies 1,002. Men's series: Ron Dennler 745, Doug Coffin 611, Dennis Kruger 608. Games: Dennler 257, Coffin 233, Tom Anderson 226. Women's series: Jo Engel 526, Karen Fischels 461, Kathy Auringer 455. Games: Engel 214, Auringer 186, Fischels 182.
