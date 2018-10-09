Try 1 month for 99¢
League reports

CLASSIC -- Team: Hampton Inn 3,571-1,242. Men: Rich Eighme 697-277, Tim Lake 676, Mike Cameron 664, Brian Cox 266, Micky Hackbarth 253. Women: Candace Newman 546-209.

LADIES CLASSIC -- Team: Guttergang 1,968-686. Women: Angi Fangman 551-204, Michelle Jerome 503-178, Carol Smith 476, Sandi Brallier 168.

SENIOR CLASSIC I -- Team: Fink-Groth-Wilson 1,745-Burlage-Toepfer-McDaniel 650. Men: Mike Fink 694-248, Brian Werkmeister 618-236, Greg Wilson 615, Dan McDaniel 245.

VALLEY PARK -- Men: James Picken 706-248, Jim Junk 676-249, Shan DeBower 657-243. Women: Rachel Smith 528, Emily McCauley 476, Joyce Kichman 414.

