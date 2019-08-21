League reports
SATELLITE -- Team: Stuff, Etc. 2,459-Team 6 867. Women: Julie Martin 517-180, Theresa Allen 499-180, Stephanie Chapman 494-186, Annette Nyland 192.
SENIOR EAGER BEAVERS -- Men: Rich Novy 529-194, Harry Brant 480-200, Otto Leinhard 467-194. Women: Nancy Tibbets 392-146, Sandy Krenz 382-151, Pat Schmidt 357.
AFTERNOON DELIGHTS -- Women: Karla Harn 177, Jacque Hauser 177, Bev Stafford 174.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.