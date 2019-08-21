Clip art bowling

League reports

SATELLITE -- Team: Stuff, Etc. 2,459-Team 6 867. Women: Julie Martin 517-180, Theresa Allen 499-180, Stephanie Chapman 494-186, Annette Nyland 192.

SENIOR EAGER BEAVERS -- Men: Rich Novy 529-194, Harry Brant 480-200, Otto Leinhard 467-194. Women: Nancy Tibbets 392-146, Sandy Krenz 382-151, Pat Schmidt 357.

AFTERNOON DELIGHTS -- Women: Karla Harn 177, Jacque Hauser 177, Bev Stafford 174.

