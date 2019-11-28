Clip art bowling

League reports

WATERFALLS -- Team: Aspro, Inc. 3,809-Greenwood Drug 1,327. Men: Doug Zilmer 815-279, 277, 259, Chachi 783-279, 258, Rich Gronowski 760-300, Kurt Krull 740-300, Art Winker 738-288, Jordan Sheely 709-258, Brandon Steen 708-257, Travis Boyle 676, Brad Jipson 258, Mark Boesen 255. Women: Shelly Hamer 686-247, 225, 214, Robin Thomas 617-233.

AMF -- Men: Blake Delagardenne 773-279, Toby Smedley 764-299, Ryan Wilson 752-278. Women: Dana Homolar 638-256, Nicole Delagardelle 598-243, Marisa Washington 556-191.

WEDNESDAY NITE OUT -- Team: Will Take 9 3,306-1,178. Men: Dave Butler 687-269. Women: Lorna Borman 570-213.

SATELLITE -- Team: Sports Arena 2,640-961. Women: Mandi Loudermilk 570-214, Stephanie Chapman 529-231, Jo Engel 516, Cathy Gabbard 210.

AFTERNOON DELIGHTS -- Team: WWB 1,962-659. Women: Karla Harn 532-197, Sheila Wilson 516-183, Karen Hintz 492, Becky Trunnell 196.

SENIOR EAGER BEAVERS -- Team: The Lost Travelers 2,583-905. Men: Don L. Pearce 577-235, Rex Boatman 525-204, Dave Laird 474, Clyde Luck 172, Roger Ormord 172. Women: Karla Harn 469-181, Maureen Epperson 430-167, Cindie Frazier 415-163.

SENIOR STARS I -- Team: Jupiter 2,011-751. Women: Judy Toepfer 572-215, Kathy Auringer 500-182, Connie Graham 497-189, Jo Engel 497. Men: Tom Kendall 661, Rick Thompson 608, Leo Beschorner 608, Cy Burlage 604-235, Brian Werkmeister 248, Bill Bengston 243.

