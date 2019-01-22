Try 1 month for 99¢
League reports

SENIOR CLASSIC II -- Team: Edwards-Wilson-Holms 1,940-690. Men: Al Holms 652-232, Greg Wilson 650-224, Arvester Edwards 638-253, Dan McDaniel 620-246.

SENIOR SUNRISE -- Team: Pacers 2,057-696, Blue Jays 696. Men: Larry Shephard 563-193, John Younce 540-203, Roger Heiser 531, Jerry Hahn 201. Women: Nancy Grapp 404-148, Velma Parsons 364-140, Laura Fry 313-113.

VALLEY PARK -- Men: Shan DeBower 737-258, Jeremy Dunsmoor 650-255, Larry Edler 649. Women: Rachel Smith 511-183, Holly Smith 457, Dani Morris 404.

CLASSIC -- Team: Hampton Inn 3,807-1,319. Men: Dave Gerst 792-289, 258, Mick Hackbarth 751-265, 257, Damian Gilbert 697-255, Cory Clinton 686, Mike Shannon 256.

