League reports
GOODTIMES -- Team: UNI 4 ISU 3,078-1,134. Men: Rick Miller 770-278, Brandon Dodge 749-267, Justin Crouse 743-264, Josh Peverill 736-268, Bob McCalley 718-268, Fran Eighme 715-268, Mike Goldsmith 694-252, Todd Bracken 691, Bruce Gienau 678-278, Bill Stokes 678-256, Gabe Bartlett 267, Cole Adams 266, Tony Patterson 258. Women: Amber Simpson 655-257, Mary Smedley 635-255, Katlyn Bracken 601, Makenzie Ruddy 597-228, Emily Stensland 234, Nicole Kullen 227, Med Satterlee 226, Gloria Hill 226, Kris Ruddy 212.
SENIOR SAC'S BLUE -- Team: Jackpots 2,682-Monday Blue 908. Women: Sharon Kendall 578-193, Karen Fischels 576-204, Alice Thompson 532-223. Men: Mark King 638-235, 232, Bob Kammeyer 606, Jeff Meighan 579-213, Bob Engelmann 209, Larry Chase 209.
SENIOR FOREST -- Team: Hackberrys 2,027-691. Men: Darrell Groth 578-202, Larry baker 500-191, Joe Squiers 476, Daniel Hyde 180. Women: Lana Schmitz 462-162, Florence Ramsell 451-165, Nancy Tibbetts 432-194.
SENIOR SAC'S RED -- Team: Challengers 1,014-947. Men: Ron Dennler 688-236, Rick Gorman 597-217, Ted Eldridge 593-246. Women: Marge Kolthoff 520-189, Connie Graham 468-176, Ruth Heber 426, Kathy Anders 163.
VIKING -- Team: Fran's Pro Shop 3,697-Blackhawk Sprinklers 1,361. Men: Troy Fuller 768-277, 259, Adam Akin 756-298, 256, John Stanford Jr. 755-279, Ryan Wilson 711-267, Greg Wilson 701, Kevin Walker 691-257, Will Stover 680-278, Ed Feese 266, Dennis Washington 258, Blake Delagardelle 257, Gery Brinker 254.
STRIKETTE -- Team: Steen Team 2,764-969. Women: Jennifer Wittenburg 730-247, 246, 237, Sarah McChane 630-227, Abbey Athey 595-215, Mindy Wilson 529-218, Amy Greve 529-222, Judy Toepfer 527.
CADILLAC SUNDOWNERS -- Team: Automatic Amusements 1,869-655. Women: Theresa Allen 586-213, 211, Cherie Derbyshire 535, Sue Neebel 501-191, Lisa Lamb 202.
