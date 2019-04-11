League reports
Thursday's leagues
MINOR -- Days Inn 3,531-1,233. Mike Shannon 692-254. Owen Irwin 674-257. Women: Courtney Wilson 630.
SWINGING SENIORS -- Men: Darrell Groth 530-203. Howard Coffin 451-176. Mel Gardner 160. Women: Dianne Pearson 369-145. Ruby Wegener 322-151. Carol Faber 308. Jan Miller 119.
MAPLE -- Life Investors 2,552. State Farm 891. Nicki Thomas 577-192. Makenzie Allison 539-202. Virginia Johnson 504-205.
MASTERS/STORM -- Texas Roadhouse 3,455-1,189. Troy Fuller 784-279, 259. Joe Engelkes 732. Andy Buelow 719-259. Kurt Krull 711-267. Dan Schuler 701. Gordy Kilpatrick 268. Doug Zilmer 258. Shan DeBower 258. Women: Amber Simpson 257.
CEDAR -- John's Auto Body 3,615-1,302. Men: Ed Feese 708-. Darron Wellman 279. Women: Chelsea Friedley 520-191.
VP3P -- The Broken Record 1,766-606. Men: Jim Nelson 639-235. George Meeks 610. Bill Henriksen 589-237. Scott Fields 266. Women: Sarah McChane 630-229. Cindy Miller 499-176. Dee Meeks 452-168.
