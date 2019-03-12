League reports
VALLEY PARK -- Men: Jeremy Dunsmoor 706-258, 258, Shan DeBower 704-270, Larry Edler 661-242. Women: Emily McCauley 444-161, Joyce Hickman 428-155.
SENIOR SUNRISE -- Team: Blue Jays 1,463-536. Men: Ron Nelson 580-212, Larry Shepherd 567-212, Roger Heiser 530-202. Women: Karla Harn 457-167, Madonna Swehla 372-135, Sharon Heiser 334-126.
LADIES CLASSIC -- Team: Gutter Gang 2,013-689. Women: Carol Smith 570-203, Michelle Jerome 551-193, Sandi Brallier 528-206.
CLASSIC -- Team: Hampton Inn 3,696-1,279. Men: Brian Cox 781-299, Dave Gerst 716, Damian Gilbert 680, Kevin Peverill 259, Keith Wright 257, Marcus Boyland 257.
