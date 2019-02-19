League reports
CLASSIC -- Team: BDI 3,710-HSM 1,295. Men: Brian Cox 737-256, Keith Wright 729-277, Dave Gerst 728-266, Cory Clinton 709-254, Damian Gilbert 264.
LADIES CLASSIC -- Team: Splits and Giggles 1,985-Gutter Gang 702. Women: Jenny Jacobs 595-220, Pam St. John 545-192, Michelle Jerome 532-197.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.