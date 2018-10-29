League reports
VIKING -- Team: Fusion Realtors 3,680-1,283. Men: Kurt Brinker 724-255, Kevin Walker 715-279, Dennis Marquart 698-279, Josh Gates 694, Jeff Johnson 683, Greg Engelkes 674, Ryan Wilson 671-253, Dave Gerst 668-269, Adam Akin 658, Travis Prugh 653, Blake Delagardelle 278. Women: Roxie Bush 683.
STRIKETTE -- Team: PDCM 2,703-Preserves@Crossroads 924. Women: Jennifer Wittenburg 587-214, Sarah McChane 572-214, Mindy Wilson 551, Janet Reynoso 213.
CADILLAC SUNDOWNERS -- Team: Where To Put It Storage 1,851-Automatic Amusement 652. Women: Diane Bohneman 507-202, Becky McRobie 495-177, Bev Clark 484-182, Kathy Reuter 177.
GOODTIMES -- Team: Racks 'n Balls 3,043-1,102. Men: Rich Eighme 760-290, Gabe Bartlett 747-267, Michael Bracken 721, Justin Crouse 719-257, Blake Uthoff 718-299, Josh Peverill 711, Walt Tournier 708-268, Todd Bracken 279, Michael Goldsmith 277, Jason Zahner 258, Todd Terhune 251. Women: Lindsey Smedley 618-235, Makenzie Ruddy 595-233, Amber Simpson 584, Pam St. John 216.
MONDAY ELKS -- Men: Scott Holman 734, Travis Hoing 729-257, Jacob Boleyn 726-268, Jon Blocker 720-259, 258, Bob McCalley 706-254, Terry Williams 676. Women: Libby Uthoff 677-252, 222, Cindy McCalley 624-221.
SENIOR FOREST -- Team: Maple 2,606-915. Men: Les Aldrich 553-202, Darrell Groth 518-213, Dan Hyde 464-176. Women: Nancy Tibbetts 414-156, Kendra Paige 409-146, Florence Ramsell 375-135.
SENIOR SAC'S RED -- Team: Terra Balls 2,701-924. Men: Gil Gubbels 628-247, Dan McGowan 603-222, Ron Dennler 582-218. Women: Connie Graham 547-201, Darlene Spears 485-176, Diane Heitkamp 460, Ruth Heber 172.
SENIOR SAC'S BLUE -- Team: Holy Rollers 2,745-945. Women: Jo Engel 557-196, Alice Thompson 508-177, Sharon Heiser 480, Marlene Johnson 171. Men: Don Pearce 571, Rex King 533-204, Harry Brant 529, Joe Blagg 225, Mel Gardner 205.
