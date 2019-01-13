League reports
SUNDAY NIGHT 6 PACK -- Team: 4 Amigos 2,890-088. Men: Tim Linderman 689, Paul Gaede 257, Nick Cole 256. Women: Jen Thurm 615, Robin Thomas 597-240, Ashley Zilmer 569, Betty Reuter 226.
MAPLE SUNSET MIXED -- Team: Idiots and Geeks 3,202-1,112. Men: Scott Holman 768-256, 256, 256, Jeff Mackie 630-226, Steve Retterath 598-221.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.