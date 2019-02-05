League reports
MEN'S CLASSIC -- Team: Cadillac XBC 3,695-1,283. Men: Dave Gerst 766-269, Shannon Buchan 703, Brian Werkmeister 695, Matt McConaughy 693-258, Mike Shannon 689, Cory Clinton 256.
LADIES CLASSIC -- Team: Splits and Giggles 1,968-660. Women: Michelle Jerome 552-194, Pam St. John 526-187, Carol Smith 496-185.
VALLEY PARK -- Men: Mac DeBower 736-268, Larry Edler 701-238, Chris Usher 687-234. Women: Emily McCauley 468, Joyce Hickman 381.
SENIOR CLASSIC II -- Team: Wilson-Werkmeister-McDaniel 1,891-671. Men: Dan McDaniel 700-238, Greg Wilson 638-244, Gene Noble 607-227.
SENIOR SUNRISE -- Team: Amigos 1,385-507. Men: Larry Shepherd 505-179, John Younce 492-179, Jerry Hahn 489-196, George Jensen 183. Women: Karla Harn 504-179, Velma Parsons 419-146, Suzy Brooks 389-149.
