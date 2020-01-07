Clip art bowling

League reports

MEN'S CLASSIC -- Team: Corner Pins Death Soc. 3,708-Fran's Pro Shop 1,280. Men: Dave Gerst 769-300, 256, Mick Hackbarth 763-289, Brian Cox 710, Darrin Wellman 705-258, Ed Feese 700-258, Rick Miller 688-256, Larves Jones 686, Matt McConaughy 684, James Wallelr 278, Elliot Thompson 266, Zach Beschorner 265. Women: Jen Thurm 655-226.

