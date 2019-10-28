League reports
MONDAY ELKS -- Men: Rick Miller 825-300, 300, Tony Henkle 750-258, Nathan Wright 725-255, Justin Weber 724-268, Reed Van Brocklin 720-264, Stephen Schneiders 700, Shane Sears 698, Dan Hoffer 690. Women: Dana Homolar 687-257, 223, Roxie Bush 648-244, 223.
GOODTIMES -- Team: Bowling Maniacs 3,092-1,053. Men: Rich Eighme 761-290, Justin Crouse 730-279, Todd Bracken 717-266, Randy Hesiak 715-267, Michael Bracken 702-257, Bruce Gienau 675-256, Jake Weber 269, Josh Peverill 258. Women: Amber Simpson 699-247, Cindy McCalley 635-247, Katlyn Bracken 626-221, Connie Rommel 619-225, Med Stterlee 224, Tami Craig 595-214.
SENIOR SAC'S BLUE -- Team: Just Us 2,743-973. Women: Alice Thompson 554-192, Sharon Kendall 470, Marlene Johnson 468-183, Karen Fischels 172. Men: Roger Koth 614-229, Bob Kammeyer 608-225, Merlyn Thompson 603, Mark King 227.
SENIOR SAC'S RED -- Team: Sharks 2,615-Steam Rollers 910. Men: Dan McGowan 646-268, Rick Gorman 600-213, Ron Dennler 565-224. Women: Kathy Auringer 496-172, Kathy Anders 469-162, Connie Graham 451-170.
SENIOR FOREST -- Team: Hackberries 1,982-702. Men: Darrell Groth 510-186, Dan Hyde 497-171, Larry Baker 470-175. Women: Nancy Tibbetts 447-172, Florence Hatzky 391-135, Florence Ramsell 367-128.
VIKING -- Team: Legends 3,684-Briqhouse 1,242. Men: Greg Engelkes 741-258, 258, Dave Gerst 736-259, 258, Josh Gates 728-258, Shan DeBower 722-257, Joe Engelkes 708-259, Jeff Johnson 701-258, Kurt Brinker 686-278, Dennis Washington 678-278, Larves Jones Jr. 265.
STRIKETTE -- Team: Preserves@Crossroads 2,710-935. Women: Sarah McChane 631-255, Jan Akin 629-244, Amy Greve 540, Janet Reynoso 206.
CADILLAC SUNDOWNERS -- Team: Where To Put it Storage 1,808-Willard Girls 635. Women: Theresa Hill 514-187, Sue Neebel 503-174, Michelle Stroh 493, Diane Hosier 179.
