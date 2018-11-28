Try 1 month for 99¢
League reports

WATERFALLS -- Team: Greenwood Drug 3,917-1,447. Men: Doug Zilmer 741-278, Art Winker 726-264, Andy Meyer 715-258, Dan Schuler 712, Ben Trueg 708, Terry Slickers 707-257, Shelly Hamer 697, Travis Busch 694-269, Rich Grownowski 679, Randy Bush 678-278, Stephen Schneiders 675, Craig Pals 674, Brad Jipson 673, Kyle Morgan 664-279, Travis Boyle 663, Ward Lange 658, Nick Brown 257. Women: Ashley Zilmer 593-225.

AMF -- Men: Ryan Wilson 816-279, Dennis Washington 704-267, Brad Wyant 704-289. Women: Dana Homolar 643-246, Marisa Thurmond 576-196, Jen Smith 557-214.

SATELLITE -- Team: Bridges Senior Living 2,583-893. Women: Julie Martin 532, Mandi Loudermilk 514-197, Shelly Steele 506-200, Pam Sauer 197.

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOONERS -- Team: No Comment 2,122-758. Men: Ben Trueg 735-265, Rick Miller 699-290, Terry Gibbs 218.

SENIOR EAGER BEAVERS -- Team: Woodchoppers 2,694. Men: Don Pearce 580, Harry Brant 553-234, Noel LeClaire 522-193, Terry Lange 190. Women: Myra Seichter 480-163, Kathy Ormond 433-174, Janet Hansen 420, Tedine Miller 155.

AFTERNOON DELIGHTS -- Team: 5 O'Clock Somewhere 1,971-687. Women: Karen Hintz 553-202, 200, Nancy Boesen 526, Norma Gronwoldt 515, Linda Carney 214.

SENIOR STARS I -- Team: Neptune 2,145-760. Women: Jo Engel 583-226, Cindy Bengston 574-244, Sharon Kendall 567-214. Men: Les Aldrich 663-259, Mike Fink 659-237, Cy Burlage 597-238.

WEDNESDAY NITE OUT -- Team: Charlie's Pizza 3,380-Bowl Movements 1,188. Men: Tim Bartie 780-280, 279, 221. Women: Chris DeBower 509, Roberta Sands 191.

