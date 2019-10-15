League reports
MEN'S CLASSIC -- Team: Hampton Inn 3,661-1,230. Men: Todd Terhune 739-257, Mick Hackbarth 721-256, Eric Smith 679-268, Damian Gilbert 673-268, Dennis Marquart 654-259. Women: Jenn Thurm 622-208.
SENIOR SUNRISE -- Team: Blue Jays 2,086-737. Men: Roger Heiser 602-234, Ron Nelson 576-224, George Jenson 464-167. Women: Karla Harn 463-166, Sharon Heiser 403-168, Laura Fry 274-113.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.