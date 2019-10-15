Clip art bowling

League reports

MEN'S CLASSIC -- Team: Hampton Inn 3,661-1,230. Men: Todd Terhune 739-257, Mick Hackbarth 721-256, Eric Smith 679-268, Damian Gilbert 673-268, Dennis Marquart 654-259. Women: Jenn Thurm 622-208.

SENIOR SUNRISE -- Team: Blue Jays 2,086-737. Men: Roger Heiser 602-234, Ron Nelson 576-224, George Jenson 464-167. Women: Karla Harn 463-166, Sharon Heiser 403-168, Laura Fry 274-113.

