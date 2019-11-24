Clip art bowling

League reports

SUNDAY NIGHT 6 PACK -- Team: We Still B Tryin 2,650-Happy Sacs BC 907. Men: Nick Cole 670-242, Gery Brinker 641-221. Women: Ashley Zilmer 637-236.

SUNSET -- Team: Sandbaggers 2,268-812. Men: Adam Jarchow 636-247, Scott Holman 624-247, Mike Schwake 589-255. Women: Christine Holman 533-229, Kyle Boege 494-178, Chris Coffman 485, Tasha Ennenga 186.

BIRDS 'N BEES -- Team: Gotcha 2,118-718. Men: Ryan Soldwisch 635-255, Dave Gottschalk 607, Jack Brandt 559-223, Bradley Brandt 212. Women: Linda Wheelock 165, Theresa Brandt 162.

