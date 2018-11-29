Try 1 month for 99¢
League reports

MASTERS/STORM -- Team: Roto Grip 3,408-1,208. Men: Joe Engelkes 773-289, Andy Buelow 764-258, 257, Troy Fuller 750-279, Doug Zilmer 731-266, 258, Rick Miller 709-257, Adam Ramsey 708-256, Shan DeBower 705-259, Nathan Wright 705-259, Jordan Sheeley 703, Darrin Wellman 278, Craig Pals 268, Andrew Williams 264, Rich Gronowski 259, Dennis Washington 258. Women: Amber Simpson 725-269.

CEDAR -- Men: Keith Wright 710, Ed Feese 705, Josh Grapp 705, Jeff Sauer 248.

INDEPENDENT -- Team: Waterloo Lodge 105 3,615-John Deery Motors 1,295. Men: Josh Robert 784-278, 258, Nathan Johnson 711-279, Jeff Johnson 700-259, Bob McCalley 695-264. Women: Shannon Sniegolski 625-229, Jen Smith 502-170.

MAPLE MERCHANTS MIXED -- Team: Baby Bowlers 2,127-734. Women: Amy Goodwin 530-215, Sue Neebel 521-199, Theresa Allen 463-168. Men: Bob Anderson 559-225, Bryan Guthrie 548-191, dave Goodwin 523, Corey Brey 214.

VP3P -- Team: The Broken Record 1,631-New Plan 606. Men: Keegan Siggins 563, Dick Gronowski 560-215, Joe Burcham 549-210, George Meeks 225. Women: Sarah McChane 614-227, Sara Siggins 501-226, Pam Eckhoff 464-209, Kesha Bean 201.

SWINGING SENIORS -- Team: Shud-A-Been 2,668-916. Men: Arnie Swanson 498-179, Mel Gardner 470, Roger Duffy 462-168, Howard Coffin 167. Women: Dianne Pearson 458-201, Jeanne Buss 354-127, Jan Miller 332-121.

MAPLE -- Team: Richelieu Foods 2,867-976. Women: Tracy McChane 645-220, Pam St. John 627-233, Nicki Thomas 557-233.

MINOR -- Men: Owen Irwin 257, Brent Roloff 253.

