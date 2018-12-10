Try 1 month for 99¢
League reports

GOODTIMES -- Team: Splits Happen 2,967-1,057. Men: Rich Eighme 724-253, Justin Crouse 718-256, Gabe Bartlett 692-257, Rick Miller 686, Blake Uthoff 685-263, Mike Goldsmith 258, John Stanford Jr. 256, Matt Smith 255. Women: Makenzie Ruddy 591-235, Lindsey Smedley 581-244, Tami Craig 578-244.

MONDAY ELKS -- Team: The Other Place 3,257-1,121. Men: Travis Hoing 721-255, Grant Van Brocklin 707, Chad Williams 704-260, Scott Holman 685, Nathan Wright 683, Ryan Woiwod 258. Women: Libby Uthoff 667-246, 238.

SENIOR SAC'S BLUE -- Rooster and Chicks 2,730-Trouble Makers 949. Women: Sharon Kendall 556-234, Jo Engel 489-178, Dianne Pearson 471, Lana Schmitz 201. Men: Paul Weber 600-216, Harry Brant 549, Howard Coffin 539, Roger Heiser 213, Don Pearce 201.

SENIOR FOREST -- Team: Hackberrys 2,674-911. Men: Darrell Groth 550-202, Joe Blagg 537-190, Daniel Hyde 488-178. Women: Lana Schmitz 469-182, Kendra Paige 412-152, Florence Ramsell 381-146.

SENIOR SAC'S RED -- Team: Sure Shots 2,666-935. Men: Gil Gubbels 602-219, Ron Dennler 577, Warren Inman 565, Cliff Kolthoff 222, Gene Spears 219. Women: Marge Kolthoff 469, Connie Graham 468-172, Diane Heitkamp 459-187, Jan Weber 174.

VIKING -- IFA 3,749-Briqhouse 1276. Men: Ryan Wilson 753-259 256, Josh Gates 724-278, Toby Smedley 696, Tony Henkle 696-278, Jeff Johnson 688, Randy Dodge 664, Kevin Walker 664, Adam Akin 659. Women: Roxie Bush 658.

STRIKETTE -- Team: Messy Strikey 2,794-940. Women: Jennifer Wittenburg 674-244, 236, Abbey Akin 612-217, 211, Mindy Wilson 587-216, Judy Toepfer 221.

CADILLAC SUNDOWNERS -- Team: 10th Inning 1,886-652. Women: Therea Hill 539, Nicole Delagardelle 503-199, Sue Neebel 500-192, Sharon Cary 500.

