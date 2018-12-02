Try 1 month for 99¢
League reports

SUNSET MIXED -- Team: 3DC 3,024-1,074. Men: Troy Fuller 779-299, 244, Mike Schwake 690-249, Derick Boege 667-258, Adam Torrey 654. Women: Kyla Boege 202, Jenn Frost 189.

SUNDAY NIGHT 6 PACK -- Team: 3 Ladies and A Gent 2,788-1,030. Men: Tim Linderman 744-258, Tyler Backes 655-267. Women: Ashley Zilmer 590.

BIRDS-N-BEES -- Team: Knight Hawk 2,116-723. Women: Ashley Chase 513-194. Men: Zach Thomsen 221, Jack Brandt 213.

Saturday

MAPLE LANES -- Team: Team 2 1,504-541. Men: Mike Groenewald 642-225, Larry Edler 610-223, Les Aldrich 608-245. Women: Meredith Standing 459.

