League reports

League reports

SUNDAY NIGHT 6 PACK -- Team: Got Handicap 2,896-1,063. Men: Nick Cole 749-279, Bruce Smith 694-255, Brian Murray 257, Darald Holm 247. Women: Jen Smith 568-201.

MAPLE SUNSET MIXED -- Team: Idiots and Geeks 3,007-1,031. Men: Adam Torrey 642-245, Adam Jarchow 642-245, Jeff Mackie 615-229.

BIRDS-N-BEES -- Team: Horny Toads 2,043-Split Happens 714. Men: Ivan Brandt 699-246, Zach Thomsen 259, Jack Brandt 236. Women: Linda Wheelock 177.

