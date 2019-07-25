Clip art bowling

League report

GAMBLERS MIXED -- Team: D&R 2,008-713. Men: Gabe Bartlett 743-267, 248, Ron Dennler 659-234, Mick Hackbarth 619-229. Women: Amber Simpson 558-237, Chelsea Miller 348-147, Crystal Welch 309-134.

