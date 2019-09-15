League reports
Sunday's results
SUNSET MIXED -- Sand Baggers 2,276-797. Men: Scott Holman 706-279. Phillip Powell 658-235. Mike Schwake 636. Ronald Holmes 242. Women: Jen Frost 460-168. Theresa Allen 441-163. Tasha Ennega 416-194.
SUNDAY NIGHT 6 PACK -- 3 Ladies & A Gentlemen 2,739-979. Men: Paul Jungen II 654-246. Women: Ashley Zilmer 572-223.
