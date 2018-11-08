League reports
MINOR -- Team: Casey's 218 3,560. Men: Brent Roloff 661-234, Matt Magnall 626, Marcus Boyland 595, Joe Horak 248, Mike Shannon 233. Women: Courtney Wilson 485-188, Theresa Hill 466-179, Ashley Watson 457-158.
MASTERS/STORM -- Team: Texas Roadhouse 3,447-Roto Grip 1,202. Men: Bruce Smith 796-299, Zach Beschorner 750-279, Gabe Bartlett 746-269, Fran Eighme 738-269, Rich Gronowski 737-297, 268, Dustin Ginther 709-290, Mark Penne 707-269, Todd Terhune 704-268, Troy Fuller 701, Shan DeBower 286, Craig Pals 268, Jordan Sheeley 267.
CEDAR -- Team: John's Auto Body 3,645-1,306. Men: Josh Peverill 753-266.
INDEPENDENT -- Team: Smitty's Bar 3,680-Deez Nuts 1,262. Men: Larves Jones Jr. 757-266, Josh Kullen 744-262, Jeff Johnson 717-300, Tim Lake 707-263. Women: Angi Fangman 692-237, Shannon Sniegolski 570-203.
MAPLE MERCHANTS MIXED -- Team: In Dog Beers 2,232-747, Who Cares 747. Women: Sue Neebel 532-193, Amy Goodwin 499-196, Gloria Hill 497-195. Men: Dave Goodwin 649-258, Bob Anderson 595-244, Randy Magee 561-214.
MAPLE -- Team: Richelieu Foods 2,662-Fran's Pro Shop 915. Women: Pam St. John 578-202, Terrie Taylor 524, Nicki Thomas 511, Gladys Cashman 193, Lisa Wheeler 187.
VP3P -- Team: The Broken Record 1,808-648. Men: Jim Nelson 647-243, George Meeks 579, Bill Henriksen 572-204, Keegan Siggins 210. Women: Sarah McChane 613-207, Sara Siggins 462-176, Cherel Trueman 382, Pam Eckhoff 382-139.
SWINGING SENIORS -- Team: Snappers 2,709-940. Men: Howard Coffin 564-198, Darrell Groth 505-187, Roger Duffy 462-188. Women: Dianne Pearson 437-162, Ruby Wegener 332-125, Ann Weichert 313-114, Jeanne Bus 114.
