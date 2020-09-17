Bowling: League reports

League reports
Wednesday's results
WATERFALLS -- Rally Appraisal 3,719. Doug Zilmer 740-299. Brad Jipson 705-276. Travis Boyle 689. Chachi 690. Terry Slickers 676. Jon Blocker 289. Brian Newman 278. Brian Murray 260.
AMF -- Men: Blake Delagardelle 732-280. Nate Schumacher 691-250. Kane Smith 673-245. Toby Smedley 673-246. Women: Dana Homolar 639-231. Martha Washington 578-246. Shilo Lutjens 526-184.
WED NITE OUT -- eam Boom 2,650. Valley Park Lanes 953. Tim Bartie 641. Aaron Booms 598-238. Brandon Wilson 266.
AFTERNOON DELIGHTS -- Come Closers 1,902-663. Theresa Hill 556-216. Norma Gronwoldt 519-206. Shelia Wilson 502-206.
SENIOR EAGER BEAVERS -- Woodchoppers 2,611. Holy Rollers 929. Women: Maureen Epperson 442-174. Linda Schrader 425-173. Nancy Tibbets 403. Flo Framsey 157. Men: Don Pearce 512-186. Charlie Spicher 463-170. David Laird 457-176.
