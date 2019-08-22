Clip art bowling

League reports

SWINGING SENIORS -- Team: Robins 2,526-886. Men: Mel Gardner 469-160, Howard Coffin 444-158, Roger Duffy 424-169. Women:  Jan Miller 305-103, Jeanne Buss 298-103, Clare Foot 294-111, Ann Weichert 112.

CEDAR -- Team: Beaver Creek Bar and Grill 3,500-1,229. Men: Brian Cox 699-267. Women: Autumn Thune 515-179.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments