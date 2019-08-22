League reports
SWINGING SENIORS -- Team: Robins 2,526-886. Men: Mel Gardner 469-160, Howard Coffin 444-158, Roger Duffy 424-169. Women: Jan Miller 305-103, Jeanne Buss 298-103, Clare Foot 294-111, Ann Weichert 112.
CEDAR -- Team: Beaver Creek Bar and Grill 3,500-1,229. Men: Brian Cox 699-267. Women: Autumn Thune 515-179.
