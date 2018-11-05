League reports
VIKING -- Team: Briqhouse 3,768-1,327. Men: Josh Gates 706-256, Adam Akin 705-279, Joe Engelkes 689-259, Dan Brown 664, Greg Wilson 658, Blake Delagardelle 256. Women: Roxie Bush 652.
STRIKETTE -- Team: Four Seasons 2,513-903. Women: Jennifer Wittenburg 587-214, Sarah McChane 569-210.
CADILLAC SUNDOWNERS -- Team: 10th Inning 1,876-661. Women: Lisa Lamb 516-190, Theresa Allen 496-183, Becky McRobie 485, Vicky Woellert 179, Diane Bohneman 179.
GOODTIMES -- Team: Kingpin 3,014-Team Snowflake 1,060. Men: Gabe Bartlett 757-277, Rick Miller 726-259, Walt Tournier 686, Blake Uthoff 683-290, Josh Peverill 675-269. Women: Amber Simpson 697-277, Connie Rommel 589-206, Makenzie Ruddy 573, Tami Craig 213.
MONDAY ELKS -- Team: The Other Place 3,118-Maple Lanes 1,115. Men: Mike Weber 736-256, Bob McCalley 697-279, Gregg Shepard 702-256, Nathan Wright 258, Josh Kullen 257, Reed Van Brocklin 255. Women: Cindy McCalley 632-247, 225.
SENIOR FOREST -- Team: Redwoods 2,609-892. Men: Les Aldridge 559-194, Darrell Groth 480-190, Daniel Hyde 458-170. Women: Nancy Tibbetts 450-163, Kendra Paige 416-161, Lana Baker 397-145.
SENIOR SAC'S BLUE -- Team: Go Getters 2,681-940. Women: Janet Hansen 484-170, Pam McManemy 474-172, Karen Fischels 469-180, Alice Thompson 469. Men: Dennis Kruger 585-208, Joe Blagg 570-224, Mel Gardner 570, Don Pearce 215.
SENIOR SAC'S RED -- Team: Sharks 2,718-944. Men: Ted Eldridge 610-220, Gil Gubbels 594-237, Charlie Spicher 594-214. Women: Diane Heitkamp 497-175, Marge Kolthoff 463-172, Kathy Anders 435, Connie Graham 169.
