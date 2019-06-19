Clip art bowling

League reports

SENIOR EAGER BEAVERS -- Team: Blackies 1,950-666. Men: Dave Laird 593-217, Mark King 524, Rich Novy 518-192, Rex King 182. Women: Myra Seichter 417-167, Lana Schmitz 395-160, Janet Hanson 363, Diane Smith 137.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments