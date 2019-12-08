Clip art bowling

League reports

SUNDAY NIGHT 6 PACK -- Team: Here 4 The Beer 2,819-3 Ladies and A Gent 1,039. Men: Tim Linderman 769-279, Darald Holm 739-287, Kevin Campbell 691, Paul Jungen 242. Women: Kayla Shirk 611-233, Ashley Zilmer 258, Betty Reuter 234, Robin Thomas 213.

BIRDS 'N BEES -- Team: Hornets 2,226-777. Men: Jack Brandt 731-265, Ryan Soldwisch 692-266, Dave Gottschalk 621-226, Ivan Brandt 606-218.

SUNSET MIXED -- Team: Sandbaggers 2,146-756. Men: Phillip Powell 733-277, Mike Schwake 707-267, Adam Jarchow 689-279. Women: Christine Holman 554-212, Jenifer Frost 505-207, Kyla Boege 485, Tasha Ennenga 206.

Friday

SENIOR YOUNG AT HEART/ROCKIES -- Team: River Rock 2,891-947. Men: Dennis Anderson 655-225, Don L. Pearce 627-237, Joe Blagg 574-205. Women: Karla Harn 456-186, Madonna Swehla 444-156, Karen Hintz 440-156.

SENIOR HAPPY FLOWERS -- Team; Forget Me Nots 2,628. Men: Bob Faust 603-222, Doug Coffin 566-226, Larry Fischels 526, Bob Kammeyer 211. Women: Jo Engel 565-203, Alice Thompson 504-196, Paulette Seal 491, Darlene Spears 200.

SENIOR BIRDS 'N BEES -- Team: Owls 2,597-Maple Bees 921. Men: Amon Cornelius 621-258, Don Pearce 610-221, Tom Zilmer 610, Jeff Meighan 231. Women: Mary Theroith 472-172, Theresa Hill 464-163, Opal Kruger 452, Kathy Anders 452-177.

