League reports
MEN'S CLASSIC -- Team: Community Bank 3,674-Hawkeye Sheet Metal 1,279. Men: Shannon Buchan 742-268, Mick Hackbarth 697-268, Brian Cox 694-269, Keith Wright 661, Chris Williams 658, Dave Gerst 650.
LADIES CLASSIC -- Team: Twerkettes 2,068-Fran's Pro Shop 711. Women: Angi Fangman 634-225, Michelle Jerome 567-211, Jenny Jacobs 531-203.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.