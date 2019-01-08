Try 1 month for 99¢
League reports

MEN'S CLASSIC -- Team: Community Bank 3,674-Hawkeye Sheet Metal 1,279. Men: Shannon Buchan 742-268, Mick Hackbarth 697-268, Brian Cox 694-269, Keith Wright 661, Chris Williams 658, Dave Gerst 650.

LADIES CLASSIC -- Team: Twerkettes 2,068-Fran's Pro Shop 711. Women: Angi Fangman 634-225, Michelle Jerome 567-211, Jenny Jacobs 531-203.

