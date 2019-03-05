Try 3 months for $3
Clip art bowling

League reports

VALLEY PARK -- Men: Steve Breitbach 746-298, Mike Picken 705, Chris Usher 687-254, Art Jacobs 257.

SENIOR SUNRISE -- Team: Blue Jays 1,396-Pacers 482. Men: Jerry Hahn 600-213, Larry Shepherd 578-210, Ron Nelson 563-215. Women: Karla Harn 429-170, Madonna Swehla 373-146, Sharon Heiser 369-144.

LADIES CLASSIC -- Team: Fran's Pro Shop 2,049-Twerkettes 726. Women: Michelle Jerome 608-265, Angi Fangman 546-193, Jenny Jacobs 537-202.

CLASSIC -- Team: Cadillac XBC 3,709-1,331. Men: Kevin Peverill 744-255, 254, Stan Halverson 715-267, Darin Seeger 712-256, Damian Gilbert 697-255, Cory Clinton 687-259, Matt McConaughy 687, Dave Gerst 258, Ed Feese 257.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments