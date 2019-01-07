Try 1 month for 99¢
League reports

VIKING -- Team: Maple Lanes 3,703-1,293. Men: Greg Engelkes 812-299, 287, Dennis Marquart 719-258, Ryan Wilson 708, Joe Engelkes 705-267, Dave Gerst 703-267, Toby Smedley 697-277, Troy Fuller 681, Tim Lindgren 675, Dan McDaniel 670, Tony Henkle 663-265, Mark Penne 657-257, Gary Brinker 650, Emmett Tragord 258, Kevin Walker 267.

STRIKETTE -- Team: PDCM 2,587-Four Seasons 885. Women: Amy Greve 544-210, Abbey Akin 542-201, Sarah McChane 541.

CADILLAC SUNDOWNERS -- Team: 9 Pin Pals 1,828-Willard Girls 638. Women: Diane Bohneman 602-224, Nicole Delagardelle 570-215, Lisa Lamb 509-210.

MONDAY ELKS -- Team: The Other Place 3,106-McVay Custom Cycle 1,095. Men: Nathan Wright 736-257, Travis Hoing 716-259, James Picken 684-256, Scott Holman 681, Stephen Schneiders 679. Women: Libby Uthoff 618-225.

GOODTIMES -- Team: Northeast Machine 2,947-Jassie's Cafe 1,078. Men: Josh Peverill 710-257, Gabe Bartlett 707, Jake Weber 694, John Stanford Jr. 694, Rich Eighme 681, Jason Freeman 300. Women: Amber Simpson 553, Pam St. John 541-203, Verlinda Stokes 514, Kris Ruddy 207, Makenzie Ruddy 201.

SENIOR SAC'S RED -- Team: Terra Balls 2,593-4 Rollers 905. Men: Ron Dennler 591-217, Rich Dean 577-235, Dennis Graham 516-192. Women: Ruth Heber 481-174, Darlene Spears 479-174, Marge Kolthoff 454-175.

SENIOR SAC'S BLUE -- Team: Jackpots 2,760-973. Women: Karen Fischels 567-194, 193, Jo Engel 532, Janet Hansen 523-191, Dianne Pearson 191. Men: Joe Blagg 691-245, 232, 214, Mark King 589-218, Don Pearce 540, Rex King 201.

SENIOR FOREST -- Team: Walnuts 2,619-917. Men: Darrell Groth 508-193, Dan Hyde 500-174, Larry Baker 461, George Wagner 179. Women: Lana Schmitz 449-156, Florence Ramsell 430-156, Kendra Paige 427, Karla Harn 189.

