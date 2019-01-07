League reports
VIKING -- Team: Maple Lanes 3,703-1,293. Men: Greg Engelkes 812-299, 287, Dennis Marquart 719-258, Ryan Wilson 708, Joe Engelkes 705-267, Dave Gerst 703-267, Toby Smedley 697-277, Troy Fuller 681, Tim Lindgren 675, Dan McDaniel 670, Tony Henkle 663-265, Mark Penne 657-257, Gary Brinker 650, Emmett Tragord 258, Kevin Walker 267.
STRIKETTE -- Team: PDCM 2,587-Four Seasons 885. Women: Amy Greve 544-210, Abbey Akin 542-201, Sarah McChane 541.
CADILLAC SUNDOWNERS -- Team: 9 Pin Pals 1,828-Willard Girls 638. Women: Diane Bohneman 602-224, Nicole Delagardelle 570-215, Lisa Lamb 509-210.
MONDAY ELKS -- Team: The Other Place 3,106-McVay Custom Cycle 1,095. Men: Nathan Wright 736-257, Travis Hoing 716-259, James Picken 684-256, Scott Holman 681, Stephen Schneiders 679. Women: Libby Uthoff 618-225.
GOODTIMES -- Team: Northeast Machine 2,947-Jassie's Cafe 1,078. Men: Josh Peverill 710-257, Gabe Bartlett 707, Jake Weber 694, John Stanford Jr. 694, Rich Eighme 681, Jason Freeman 300. Women: Amber Simpson 553, Pam St. John 541-203, Verlinda Stokes 514, Kris Ruddy 207, Makenzie Ruddy 201.
SENIOR SAC'S RED -- Team: Terra Balls 2,593-4 Rollers 905. Men: Ron Dennler 591-217, Rich Dean 577-235, Dennis Graham 516-192. Women: Ruth Heber 481-174, Darlene Spears 479-174, Marge Kolthoff 454-175.
SENIOR SAC'S BLUE -- Team: Jackpots 2,760-973. Women: Karen Fischels 567-194, 193, Jo Engel 532, Janet Hansen 523-191, Dianne Pearson 191. Men: Joe Blagg 691-245, 232, 214, Mark King 589-218, Don Pearce 540, Rex King 201.
SENIOR FOREST -- Team: Walnuts 2,619-917. Men: Darrell Groth 508-193, Dan Hyde 500-174, Larry Baker 461, George Wagner 179. Women: Lana Schmitz 449-156, Florence Ramsell 430-156, Kendra Paige 427, Karla Harn 189.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.