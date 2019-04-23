League reports
SENIOR CLASSIC -- Team: Holms-Groth-Wilson 1,753-606. Men: Greg Wilson 685-255, Cy Burlage 601-244.
LADIES CLASSIC -- Team: Fran's Pro Shop 2,029-Flowers and Friends 732. Women: Angi Fangman 680-257, Sandi Brallier 510-192, Denise Glenny 499-201.
MEN'S CLASSIC -- Team: Hawkeye Sheet Metal 3,623-1,234. Men: Brian Cox 716, Shannon Buchan 662-258, Dave Gerst 653, Damian Gilbert 257.
Monday
MONDAY ELKS -- Team: The Other Place 3,221-1,198. Men: Brian Cox 779-276, 269, Bob McCalley 676-264, Adam Ramsay 684-266, Josh Kullen 256, Gregg Shepard 255. Women: Cindy McCalley 223.
