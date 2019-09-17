Clip art bowling

League reports

SENIOR SUNRISE -- Team: Blue Jays 1,964-687. Men: Roger Heiser 504-181, Ron Nelson 488, Darrell Taylor 463-182, George Jenson 188. Women: Karla Harn 432-146, Sharon Heiser 329-132, Madonna Swehla 324, Laura Fry 115.

MEN'S CLASSIC -- Team: OP 3,644-Hawkeye 1,321. Men: Todd Terhune 729, Matt McConaughy 716, Rich Eighme 711-280, Damian Gilbert 691-277,Darrin Wellman 683, Jim Cameron 669. Women: Jen Thurm 549-196.

