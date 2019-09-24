Clip art bowling

League reports

MEN'S CLASSIC -- Team: Hampton Inn 3,537-BDI 1,244. Men: Rich Eighme 741-270, Kurt Krull 707-279, Damian Gilbert 705, Josh McDade 254. Women: Jenn Thurm 549-196.

SENIOR SUNRISE -- Team: Blue Jays 2,005-711. Men: Roger Heiser 533-195, Ron Nelson 505-174, Larry Shephard 494-174. Women: Karla Harn 518-181, Sharon Heiser 378-152, Madonna Swehla 310, Laura Fry 121.

