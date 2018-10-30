Try 1 month for 99¢
League reports

SENIOR SUNRISE -- Team: Blue Jays 1,995-691. Men: Ron Nelson 560-201, Roger Heiser 506-186, Tom Jackson 496, George Jensen 182. Women: Sharon Heiser 374-130, Madonna Swehla 350-118, Laura Fry 242-100.

SENIOR CLASSIC I -- Team: Holms-Spears-Werkmeister 1,794-664. Men: Tom Kendall 673-245, Brian Werkmeister 658-228, Cy Burlage 626-225, Al Holms 600-242.

CLASSIC -- Team: Cadillac XBC 3,552-1,251. Men: Shannon Buchan 718-246 Mike Shannon 696-257, Dave Gerst 647, Kevin Peverill 266.

LADIES CLASSIC -- Team: Flowers and Friends 2,075-752. Women: Denise Glenny 565-194, Michelle Jerome 527, Cindy Miller 516-196, Rita Kehoe 199.

VALLEY PARK -- Men: Jacob Boleyn 719-255, 252, Art Jacobs 697-257, Chris Usher 653-237. Women: Emily McCauley 525, Lauren Cochayne 432.

Saturday

MAPLE ELITE -- Team: Shake 'N Bake 3,027-1,091. Boys: Hunter Holman 707-279, Jordan Boleyn 619-257, Michael Buehner 604-279. Girls: Sydney Wilson 563-188, Cameron Clay 557-216, Melanie Nelson 200.

HOT SHOTS -- Team: No Gutters 1,610-566. Boys: Ben Geer 496-181, Dakotah Reiss 466-169, Rush Steen 414.

JUNIOR HOT SHOTS -- Team: Super Stars 861. Men: Trenton Grapp 338-146. Girls: Natalie Brown 261-108, Lexi Peverill 235, Jenna Waltz 111.

